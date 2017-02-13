Watch: Senate votes on Trump Treasury nominee Steven Mnuchin

The U.S. Senate votes on Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin's confirmation on Monday night, capping another partisan slog over a President Donald Trump Cabinet nominee.



The Republican-controlled chamber is expected to vote around 7 p.m. ET and clear Mnuchin largely along party lines. He is the latest in a string of Trump Cabinet nominees who Democrats have protested fiercely.

Mnuchin, 54, drew Democratic attacks for the foreclosure history of his bank, OneWest Bank, after the financial crisis and for serving as a partner at Goldman Sachs. Critics alleged that Mnuchin's past showed he could not live up to Trump's campaign pledges to protect Americans from powerful institutions.

If confirmed, Mnuchin will oversee the Treasury Department in an administration seeking swift changes to tax and trade policies. Trump is pushing for broad income and corporate tax cuts, while he has abandoned the Trans-Pacific Partnership and pledged to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Mnuchin would also add another Goldman veteran to a key spot in Trump's administration, along with economic advisor Gary Cohn and chief strategist Steve Bannon. Perceptions of a pro-business administration that will cut taxes and roll back regulations have contributed to stocks climbing since Trump's election in November.

Other former bankers are expected to join Mnuchin in key Treasury spots.

Mnuchin would become just the 10th Trump Cabinet nominee confirmed so far. Republicans have called foul on the pace of the confirmations, as Democrats, lacking enough votes to block on their own, have used Senate procedures to delay votes on some Trump nominees.