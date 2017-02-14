Aetna and Humana end merger agreement

Aetna and Humana on Tuesday announced they have mutually ended their merger agreement.

"While we continue to believe that a combined company would create greater value for health care consumers through improved affordability and quality, the current environment makes it too challenging to continue pursuing the transaction," Aetna Chairman and CEO Mark Bertolini said in a statement. "We are disappointed to take this course of action after 19 months of planning, but both companies need to move forward with their respective strategies in order to continue to meet member expectations."



Aetna will pay Humana $1 billion termination fee. Aetna also has ended its agreement to sell certain Medicare Advantage assets to Molina Healthcare as part of the deal, and will pay fees associated with that termination.