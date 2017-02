Hitting a market capitalization of around $701 billion on Monday, Apple briefly crested the $700 billion level it last broke in February 2015. Because of share buybacks, Apple would have to touch above $147.41 to set a new market value record.



Wall Street has given positive outlooks for the next iPhone, as Apple returned to revenue growth this year.

Microsoft, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook have hit all-time intraday highs this year. The S&P 500, Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq all hit record highs on Monday, despite trading in relatively narrow range for most of 2017.

