Apple's new TV show trailer about apps gets panned by techies

Some in the software development community are unhappy with how Apple is promoting its new show, saying the program glosses over a difficult job.

The iPhone-maker released a trailer for "Planet of the Apps" this week, a show where app-makers pitch ideas to a panel of judges, including celebrities-turned-entrepreneurs Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow and Will.i.am.

The reality show seeks to portray app developers as modern-day rock stars. But Eli Schiff, a technology design consultant, tweeted that the show was a "huge slap in the face" to the "near-death" independent developer community.

Schiff wasn't alone — social media lit up with reactions to the trailer.

Steven Peterson, founder of transit app Routesy, said he auditioned for the show but wasn't ultimately selected — and now, he doesn't feel too bad about it.

"The 'mentors,' while they are successful, don't seem at first glance to have much app experience. I don't want to dismiss them outright," Peterson said. "I'd much rather get mentorship from experts in the field. Apple should certainly have enough credibility to have access to those people, but this is about television."

Peterson told CNBC that like the similar show, "Shark Tank," the core audience of "Planet of the Apps" doesn't seem to be entrepreneurs. Authenticity is key for Apple to make the show's premise exciting, Product Hunt founder Ryan Hoover wrote last year.