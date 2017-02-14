    BREAKING:  US Producer Price Index rose 0.6% in Jan vs 0.3% increase expected

    Trading Nation

    Canadian stocks are heading north, and one trader sees even more gains

    Opportunities north of the border
    Opportunities north of the border   

    President Donald Trump's meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week may not be the only thing diverting eyes north of the border. The country's stock market has been ripping higher.

    The S&P/TSX Toronto composite is up nearly 30 percent in the last year, far outperforming U.S. equities.Oppenheimer technician Ari Wald believes Canadian stocks may go even higher.

    "What you'll notice about it is the [TSX] index is really round trip from where it was back in the summer of 2014," Wald said Monday on CNBC's "Power Lunch." "After a pretty deep sell-off, we're right back at those levels, pushing out to new highs, and breaking above that resistance."

    Wald also said the rising 200-day moving average on the Canadian index indicates a "bullish trend" that is likely to continue, as the marker hints at higher lows and higher highs. "This is really also all within our more macro thesis that global breadth is broadening here," he concluded, touching on the rally in non-U.S. stocks.

    Erin Gibbs, chief investment officer at S&P Global, not only likes the current valuations of Canadian stocks, but thanks to the heavier weighting of energy and materials on the index another rally could be on the way. More specifically, Gibbs believes that if the U.S. and Canada move ahead with the construction of the hotly debated Keystone Pipeline, the heavier weighting of energy and materials stocks on the TSX composite could pull the market even higher.

    "As long as energy prices remain fairly stable, we're positive," she concluded. "Plus valuations look pretty decent here."

    Canadian stocks have rallied 3 percent year to date while the S&P 500 is up about 4 percent.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    .GSPTSE
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Latest Special Reports

    • NYSE Trader on the floor
      Trader Talk

      The buzz on the trading floor

    • Modern Medicine

      Take an in-depth look at the world of modern medicine - examining the treatments, companies and people making a difference in the way we treat illness and injuries today, and laying the foundation for the medical treatments of tomorrow.

    • Global Investing Hot Spots

      A globe-trotting look at the world of investing, from developed Europe and Asia trends to the least-traveled frontier markets.




    About Trading Nation

    • Trading Nation will offer enthusiast traders insights from a group of "Trader Coaches," a collection of expert CNBC Contributors who are well-versed in the daily challenges of trading. Each "Trader Coach" will have a different area of expertise, and will share their unique perspective on the markets, allowing new insights to emerge from this collaboration. Trading Nation is not simply about finding that next trade; it's a forum where enthusiast traders can hear and compare investing ideas in order to build confidence in their trading decisions.

    On-Air Video

    @TradingNation




    Host

    Brian Sullivan

    "Power Lunch" Co-Anchor

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...