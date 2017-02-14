    BREAKING:  Watch: Fed Chair Janet Yellen testifies before Congress on state of the economy

    Trading Nation

    Dow 22K is closer than we think: Jeremy Siegel

    Here's what could take us to Dow 22,000: Siegel
    Here's what could take us to Dow 22,000: Siegel   

    The markets are climbing to new highs, and another milestone for the Dow Jones industrial average may not be far away, according to the Wharton School's Jeremy Siegel.

    If President Donald Trump follows the "Republican agenda," Siegel said, then Dow 22,000 is on the horizon. That's a nearly 8 percent rise from current levels.

    If Trump does "lower taxes, lower regulations, that's another 10 percent on this market, I say, quite easily," Siegel said Monday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

    Taking down the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which increased regulation within the financial services industry in the wake of the financial crisis, has been a tenet of Trump's platform. Investors flocked to the financial sector after the election because of the rising interest rate environment and in anticipated loosening of regulation.

    Trump has also vowed to cut corporate taxes, which would prove favorable for American equities.

    However, if Trump moves more aggressively on protectionism, spurring a trade war or a currency war, and then "it's a very different picture," Siegel said. Although the likelihood of such events is slim, he said, that remains the biggest risk to the markets' rally.

    Siegel has made similar calls in the past. In July 2015, he told CNBC that the Dow could hit 20,000 by the end of that year. When it didn't by November, he reiterated his belief in Dow 20,000, but pushed his timeline back to 2016. The Dow broke the mark on Jan. 25, 2017.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Latest Special Reports

    • NYSE Trader on the floor
      Trader Talk

      The buzz on the trading floor

    • Modern Medicine

      Take an in-depth look at the world of modern medicine - examining the treatments, companies and people making a difference in the way we treat illness and injuries today, and laying the foundation for the medical treatments of tomorrow.

    • Global Investing Hot Spots

      A globe-trotting look at the world of investing, from developed Europe and Asia trends to the least-traveled frontier markets.




    About Trading Nation

    • Trading Nation will offer enthusiast traders insights from a group of "Trader Coaches," a collection of expert CNBC Contributors who are well-versed in the daily challenges of trading. Each "Trader Coach" will have a different area of expertise, and will share their unique perspective on the markets, allowing new insights to emerge from this collaboration. Trading Nation is not simply about finding that next trade; it's a forum where enthusiast traders can hear and compare investing ideas in order to build confidence in their trading decisions.

    On-Air Video

    @TradingNation




    Host

    Brian Sullivan

    "Power Lunch" Co-Anchor

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...