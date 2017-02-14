Early movers: HUM, AET, GM, PLKI, DISCA, GNRC, ITT & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Humana, Aetna — The two companies have ended their $34 billion merger agreement, after a court sided with Justice Department objections to the combination. Humana will receive a breakup fee of $1 billion, or about $630 million after taxes.

General Motors — The automaker's shares are jumping after France's PSA Group confirmed it was in talks to buy European carmaker Opel from GM.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen — The stock is on watch once again, after jumping Monday on a Reuters report that Restaurant Brands International approached the fried chicken chain about a possible acquisition. Restaurant Brands is the parent of the Tim Hortons and Burger King chains.

Discovery Communications — The cable channel operator and content provider reported quarterly profit of 52 cents per share, 5 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was essentially in line with expectations. The company said its product portfolio will serve the company well in future years amid a rapidly changing media landscape.

Generac — The maker of power generators earned an adjusted $1.12 for its latest quarter, 9 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts, aided by strong sales of portable and standby home generators.

ITT Corp. — The engineered components maker beat estimates by 6 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 48 cents. Revenue also beat forecasts. ITT did give a 2017 EPS forecast that falls largely below Street estimates, however, as it continues to face challenges in key markets.

Syngenta — Syngenta received another information request from U.S. regulators about its proposed $43 billion acquisition by ChemChina. However, the maker of agricultural chemicals said it still expects the deal being completed during the second quarter.

Gilead Sciences — Gilead reported strong results in a clinical trial for an experimental HIV drug. Analysts say the drug could challenge a similar successful drug made by GlaxoSmithKline.

Credit Suisse — Credit Suisse will cut 5,500 jobs this year after reporting a $2.4 billion full-year loss for 2016. That marked the second-straight annual loss for the Switzerland-based bank.

Freeport-McMoRan — The mining company is cutting production at the world's second-largest copper mine in Indonesia. That follows new restrictions on copper concentrate exports imposed by that country.

Johnson & Johnson — Swiss drugmaker Actelion, soon to be acquired by J&J, reported a 27 percent jump in annual income for its latest fiscal year, helped by growing sales of its newer hypertension drugs.

Wal-Mart — Wal-Mart plans to eliminate duplication of efforts by consolidating product purchases for its stores and its website, according to a Reuters report. Currently, the in-store and online buying teams operate independently of each other.

Hibbett Sports — Hibbett issued a profit warning for its fiscal fourth quarter, as well as worse than expected guidance for the coming year. The sporting goods retailer said it was disappointed in its fourth quarter performance, with weaker than expected traffic during the holiday shopping season and discounting affecting the bottom line. Hibbett did note strength in its footwear business, however.

Rent-A-Center — Rent-A-Center posted a bigger than expected fourth-quarter loss and saw revenue come in below Street estimates. The rent-to-own firm said its quarter was much more challenging than expected due to increased promotional activity and historically high delinquencies, among other factors.