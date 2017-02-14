Ethics office urges White House to consider punishing Conway for Ivanka Trump comments

An independent government ethics office has urged the White House to probe and potentially discipline President Donald Trump's advisor Kellyanne Conway for comments she made supporting Ivanka Trump's clothing line.
In a letter released Tuesday, Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub told deputy White House counsel Stefan Passantino that Conway appeared to breach a rule preventing her from using her position to promote private products. On Thursday, Conway said on Fox News to "go buy" the president's daughter's Nordstrom line, later adding that she would "give it a free commercial."
"These facts, if true, would establish a clear violation of the prohibition against misuse of position ... Therefore, I recommend that the White House investigates Ms. Conway's actions and consider taking disciplinary action against her," Shaub wrote.