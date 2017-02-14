In the mood for love: This investor shares his top stock picks

For those who like investing with cupid in mind, CNBC talked to one investment adviser on Valentine's Day who shared his top three love-themed stock picks.

Based on the presumption that expensive champagne and luxury gifts are the right way to kick-start Valentine's Day, Sizemore Capital CIO Charles Sizemore told CNBC that his first pick is French luxury goods conglomerate, LVMH Moet Hennessy.

"On a more serious note, this stock is a play on a bounce in the euro, on European stocks in general and on a recovery in China, which is the world's largest luxury consumer," said Sizemore, adding that the company has also proposed a dividend of 4 euros ($4.25) per share.

After the wining and dining, Sizemore's second pick is New York-listed L Brands, the parent company of Victoria's Secret.

As with other brick-and-mortar retailers, L Brands has struggled in recent years with stagnant revenues and stiffer competition, but Victoria's Secret remains a leader in the lingerie space, Sizemore said, adding that the stock is currently trading at 2013 prices.

Lastly, Sizemore recommended the maker of Viagra, Pfizer, because "all jokes aside, this big pharmaceutical giant is interesting" despite the recent political pressure for lower drug prices and slower revenue growth.

"The stock is trading at 11-times forward earnings and yielding a 4 percent dividend, so I would say a lot of bad news is priced in," he said.

Sizemore said he does not hold any of the stocks mentioned.

