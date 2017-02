Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management has taken a stake in Procter & Gamble.

Sources told CNBC that the fund's current position is worth roughly $3.5 billion. Trian may speak with the company, but sources said that the fund has not yet done so.

Shares of the company gained more than 4 percent in after-hours trade Tuesday.

— Reporting by CNBC's David Faber. Written by Christine Wang.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.