Nokia plans homage to iconic 'indestructible' 3310 as part of rollout: report

Four new Nokia phones will be unveiled at industry conference Mobile World Congress, VentureBeat reported, citing a source briefed on the company's plans.

Nokia handset manufacturer HMD Global Oy is expected to announce the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3, two lower-priced models, the source told VentureBeat. In January, the Finland-based manufacturer launched the Nokia 6 in China, but has not released it in other markets.

The Nokia 3 is expected to retail at 149 euros (U.S. $157.40), VentureBeat reported. The tech media company said the Nokia 5 and the Nokia 6 will go for 199 euros (U.S. $210.21) and 249 euros (U.S. $263.03), respectively.

The conference will take place in Barcelona from Feb. 26 to Mar. 2.

The source told VentureBeat that HMD also plans to release an homage to Nokia's iconic "indestructible" 3310. The rebooted model is expected to cost 59 euros (U.S. $62.32).

Read the full report on Venture Beat.