Read this now: North Korea pleads defense｜Sights set on Mosul｜Ivanka misses out on Japan

North Korea rejected the UN Security Council's statement on its missile launch this weekend, declaring that all of its tests were defensive in nature and designed to protect its people.



The Iraqiarmy has begun deploying its units to the western side of the Tigris River in preparation for a renewed assault on Mosul. The eastern side of the city has already been taken from ISIS.



Ivanka Trump's clothing line will not go on sale inJapan next month as expected due to an incomplete licensing agreement with a Japanese apparel company. The company says it has nothing to do with American retailers dropping her line.