These countries have banned Valentine’s Day

While couples are busy celebrating their love on Valentine's Day by buying flowers, chocolates and more, there are a few countries that have banned the celebration since it is not part of Muslim tradition.

Pakistan is the latest country to ban Valentine's Day celebrations in public spaces after the country's High Court passed a ruling, saying it was against Islamic teachings, according to local media reports.

Local newspaper Dawn reported that print and electronic media have also been warned to "stop all Valentine's Day promotions immediately." Meanwhile, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has been ordered to monitor all mediums and send out notifications banning any related promotions.