    These countries have banned Valentine’s Day

    While couples are busy celebrating their love on Valentine's Day by buying flowers, chocolates and more, there are a few countries that have banned the celebration since it is not part of Muslim tradition.

    Pakistan is the latest country to ban Valentine's Day celebrations in public spaces after the country's High Court passed a ruling, saying it was against Islamic teachings, according to local media reports.

    Local newspaper Dawn reported that print and electronic media have also been warned to "stop all Valentine's Day promotions immediately." Meanwhile, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has been ordered to monitor all mediums and send out notifications banning any related promotions.

    In a poll conducted by Dawn on its website, more than 80 percent readers agreed with Islamabad High Court's ruling to ban the celebrations. The ruling came after a petition was submitted by citizen Abdul Waheed, who said any kind of promotions on mainstream and social media for Valentine's Day ae "against Islamic teachings and should be banned immediately," the Dawn reported.

    It further called for a ban on celebration of this day in public places, arguing that in cover of spread of love in fact, immorality, nudity and indecency is being promoted which is against the Islamic culture.

    Pakistan, however, is not the only country that has banned its people from celebrating Valentine's Day. Officials and clerics in Indonesia have banned and rejected the idea of Valentine's Day saying they it is not part of Islamic culture.

    Local media reports suggest a number of rallies were held across the country to make young people aware that Valentine's Day is a western-concept. Protestors holding boards saying "Muslims say no to Happy Valentine's Day" held rallies in four cities in Indonesia.

    The ban was declared by the country's highest Islamic clerical council in 2012 saying it was contradictory to Muslim culture and teachings.

    In the past, a number of Muslim-majority countries have imposed bans on Valentine's Day. In Malaysia, the National Muslim Youth Association released a document a day before Valentine's Day advising Muslim women against using emoticons in text messages, simplify conversation when private messaging and avoid wearing fragrance.

    Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia too has joined the list of countries that have banned celebrating Valentine's Day. In the past, those wanting to celebrate found themselves buying roses from the black market for skyrocketing prices.

    But the ban is not just limited to Muslim-majority countries. In the past, a number of political parties in India have criticized the concept of Valentine's Day with many saying it is a bad Western influence on Indian culture. An extremist Hindu organization called Bajrang Dal has issued a warning to Orissa, a state in the Eastern part of India asking youth to stay away from Valentine's Day in any form.

    The activists of this organization have said that they would get young people married if caught celebrating Valentine's Day.

