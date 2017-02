This app can track your every move and design clothing for you Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 | 11:56 AM ET | 00:57

Google and the H&M-backed Ivyrevel fashion website have banded together to develop "Coded Couture." The new smartphone app tracks your every move for a week and then uses that data to design customized clothing. The "data dress" is an outfit tailored to match your habits. The app is in a trial stage now, but it's set for a mainstream release later this year.