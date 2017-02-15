Freshman Republican congressman reveals bill to abolish the EPA

The freshman congressman from Florida who aims to eliminate the Environmental Protection Agency has finally released text of the agency-killing bill — and it tops out at just more than 40 words.

News that Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz would introduce legislation to abolish the EPA has stirred consternation on social media since the Huffington Post first reported his plans to propose the measure two weeks ago.

The bill was introduced into the House on Feb. 3, but the text was not available until recently. It contains little more than an intention and a deadline:

A BILL

To terminate the Environmental Protection Agency. Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled,

SECTION 1. TERMINATION OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY. The Environmental Protection Agency shall terminate on December 31, 2018.

The bill is being co-sponsored by three other Republicans: Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Rep. Steven Palazzo of Mississippi and Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia.

Gaetz took office in January after serving in the Florida House of Representatives. The other three lawmakers were sworn into Congress within the last six years.

A spokesperson for Gaetz was not immediately available to comment.

"The EPA has been doing some drastic things," Gaetz recently told the Northwest Florida Daily News. "They have exceeded their original mission substantially under both Republican and Democratic presidents and violated the sovereignty of the states. I think we need to start fresh."

Congress confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to lead the EPA, Scott Pruitt, earlier this month despite a boycott by Democrats.

Pruitt drew national attention for suing the EPA over Obama-era regulations while serving as Oklahoma's attorney general and for his history of questioning the science behind climate change.