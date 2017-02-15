Read this now: Background checks | suicide bombings |birthday Mass | Tom Brady cockroach

Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:

The U.S. senate voted to roll back an Obama administration rule that required the Social Security Administration to report people who receive disability benefits and have a mental health condition to the FBI's background check system. The system is used by the FBI to determine people's eligibility to purchase guns. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the measure.

Two suicide bombings in Northwestern Pakistankilled at least six people, following an almost three-month long lull in the volatile region. The blasts targeted local judges and police.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a mass indoor rally in Pyongyang to mark his late father Kim Jong Il's 75th birthday. The former North Korean leader's birthday is now a national holiday.

The newest member of Zoo Atlanta's Madagascar hissing cockroach family is a teeny tiny Tom Brady. The Atlantazoo bet with a Rhode Islandzoo on the Super Bowl. The loser had to name a baby animal after the winning teams' quarterback. The rest of the cockroach family is named after characters on the television show "The Brady Bunch."