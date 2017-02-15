Trump's Labor Secretary pick Andy Puzder is expected to withdraw, official tells NBC News

Andy Puzder is expected to withdraw from consideration for Labor secretary as Republican Senate opposition to President Donald Trump's choice mounts, a senior administration official told NBC News.

Resistance to the CKE Restaurants chief executive's confirmation grew in recent days as senators focused on decades-old domestic abuse allegations from his ex-wife. Puzder needed a majority of Senate votes to become Labor secretary, but reports in recent days indicated that at least four of the 52 GOP senators could vote against him.

Puzder's hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions was set for Thursday. CNBC could not immediately reach Puzder for comment.



It deals another setback to Trump's administration, which in recent days has seen the resignation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. Trump and some Senate Republicans have already knocked Democrats for the slow pace of Cabinet confirmations.

Puzder, the CEO of the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's parent company, faced opposition since Trump picked him for the Cabinet post. Democrats argued he would not protect workers, seizing on his opposition to federal minimum wage increases and his remarks about replacing fast-food workers with robots.

But his ex-wife Lisa Fierstein's abuse allegations, which she has since retracted, generated the most attention in the days before his committee hearing. Fiersten appeared on Oprah Winfrey's show in the 1990 detailing the accusations, and Winfrey provided the tape to the Senate committee before which Puzder was supposed to testify.

Divorce records released Tuesday night show that Puzder's ex-wife accused him of "striking her violently about the face, chest, back, shoulders and neck, without provocation or cause," according to The New York Times. A spokesman for Puzder told the newspaper that sharing the allegations was "nothing more than a desperate attempt to tarnish Andy Puzder."

His confirmation process previously got delayed because he failed to submit required ethics and financial paperwork.

