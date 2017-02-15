WATCH LIVE: Charlie Munger speaks at the Daily Journal annual meeting

Hear the wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett's longtime sidekick, Charlie Munger, live from the annual meeting of the Daily Journal, a publishing company where he is chairman.



Munger, the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, is credited by the Oracle of Omaha himself with taking Buffett's initial bargain-basement, distressed company buying strategy and shaping it into a long-term value strategy of finding the best companies for cheap.

From 1962 to 1975 Munger's investment partnership generated 20 percent annual returns versus the S&P 500's 5 percent. Read more about his investment strategy here.



The billionaire's annual comments from the Daily Journal meeting, where he takes questions from shareholders, have been shared on Wall Street among his many followers for years.



