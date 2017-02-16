    Politics

    ‘A Day Without A Woman’ general strike set to take place on International Women’s Day

    Every year on March 8, people around the world raise awareness about International Women's Day, and this year is set to be no different, with the organizers from the Women's March on Washington planning a general strike for that very day.

    Announcing the news on social media, the Women's March organizers said the general strike would be called "A Day Without A Woman" and would ask people to "unite again", as they did in January.

    In the spirit of women and their allies coming together for love and liberation, we offer A Day Without A Woman. We ask: do businesses support our communities, or do they drain our communities? Do they strive for gender equity or do they support the policies and leaders that perpetuate oppression? Do they align with a sustainable environment or do they profit off destruction and steal the futures of our children? We saw what happened when millions of us stood together in January, and now we know that our army of love greatly outnumbers the army of fear, greed and hatred. On March 8th, International Women’s Day, let’s unite again in our communities for A Day Without A Woman. Over the next few weeks we will be sharing more information on what actions on that day can look like for you. In the meantime, we are proud to support Strike4Democracy's #F17 National Day of Action to Push Back Against Assaults on Democratic Principles. This Friday, February 17th, gather your friends, families, neighbors, and start brainstorming ideas for how you can enhance your community, stand up to this administration, integrate resistance and self-care into your daily routine, and how you will channel your efforts for good on March 8th. Remember: this is a marathon, not a sprint. #DayWithoutAWoman #WomensMarch

    One day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, women and men gathered and marched in major cities worldwide to highlight that "women's rights are human rights".

    According to the group itself, more than 5 million people participated in the march worldwide on January 21, 2017. On top of the march, the organization has begun a campaign that raises awareness and sees "10 actions for the first 100 days".

    "In the spirit of women and their allies coming together for love and liberation, we offer 'A Day Without A Woman'," the Women's March on Washington organizers wrote in an Instagram post. The group first made a mention of the strike earlier in February, however did not state a date.

    "We saw what happened when millions of us stood together in January, and now we know that our army of love greatly outnumbers the army of fear, greed and hatred."

    "On March 8th, International Women's Day, let's unite again in our communities for A Day Without A Woman," the post added.

    The Women's March organizers were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC; however the group stated on social media that over the course of the coming weeks, it would provide more information on what potential actions could be taken on March 8.

    For 2017's International Women's Day (IWD), the main theme will be "#BeBoldForChange", asking people to help "forge a better working world - a more inclusive, gender equal world", according to the official IWD website.

    In addition, the group mentioned its support for the Strike4Democracy set to take place this Friday, which is expected to "coordinate over 100 strike actions" throughout the U.S. to stand up for the country's democratic principles.

    In addition, businesses based in cities across the U.S. are expected to close for "A Day Without Immigrants" on Thursday according to USA Today, after a campaign asked foreign-born individuals to not attend work or go shopping, in response to President Trump's crackdown on immigration.

