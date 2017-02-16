Coal pollution rule killed by the GOP would have created as many jobs as it cost: Report

A soon-to-be-scuttled rule to protect waterways from coal mining pollution would have caused relatively few layoffs within the industry and created nearly as many new jobs, according to a government report.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign a measure to cancel the Stream Protection Rule on Thursday. The rule, passed under President Barack Obama, would have prohibited surface mining within 100 feet of streams and tightened requirements for conducting environmental studies and cleaning up mines.

Congressional Republicans repealed the Stream Protection Rule — as well as an energy industry anti-corruption regulation — using an obscure provision called the Congressional Review Act.

The Stream Protection Rule drew attacks from the mining industry, which said its true aim was to shut down mines. The National Mining Association produced a report that concluded coal-related employment could plummet by 281,000 positions.

But the Congressional Research Service found the rule would reduce coal-related employment by an average of 260 jobs a year. The cuts could range from as low as 41 positions one year, to as many as 590 another.

CRS also projected the rule would generate an average of 250 jobs a year. Some of the new jobs would be in high-skilled areas like engineering and biology. Others would require skills that current industry workers already possess, such as bulldozer operations.

The job losses and gains would come on top of the 15,000 positions CRS expects the coal industry to lose between 2020 and 2040 due to long-term trends in the sector. The industry employed 90,000 people in 2012.