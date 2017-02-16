Trump: I am the least anti-Semitic, racist person that you’ve ever seen 2 Hours Ago | 00:54

In President Donald Trump's first solo press conference since taking office, he said that he is neither anti-Semitic nor a racist.

"I am the least anti-Semitic person that you've ever seen in your entire life," Trump said on Thursday while responding to a question about recent threats to 48 Jewish centers across the country and rising anti-Semitism. He added that he is also the "least racist person."

After being interrupted by the reporter while answering, Trump told him to be "quiet" before later calling the question "insulting."

"I hate the charge," he said. "I find it repulsive."

In a joint press conference with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, Trump dodged a question about a sharp increase in U.S. anti-Semitic incidents, delivering a rambling response by talking first about his electoral victory and then mentioning his family.

"As far as people — Jewish people — so many friends, a daughter who happens to be here right now, a son-in-law, and three beautiful grandchildren. I think that you're going to see a lot different United States of America over the next three, four, or eight years. I think a lot of good things are happening, and you're going to see a lot of love. You're going to see a lot of love. OK? Thank you," he said on Wednesday.