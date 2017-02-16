Early movers: WEN, TIME, ALXN, AVP, GNC, TPX & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Wendy's — The restaurant chain reported adjusted quarterly profit of 8 cents per share, 1 cent shy of estimates. Revenue, however, beat forecasts, and comparable-store sales also increased more than expected. Wendy's announced a new $150 million stock buyback, as well, and raised its quarterly dividend to 7 cents per share from 6.5 cents.

Time Inc. — The magazine publisher fell 3 cents a share short of estimates, with quarterly profit of 75 cents per share. Revenue missed expectations, as well. The company was hurt by a decline in ad sales, although digital ad revenue did increase substantially.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals — The drugmaker earned an adjusted $1.26 per share for its latest quarter, a penny a share above estimates. Revenue fell short of Street forecasts, however, and the company gave a lower-than-expected 2017 earnings outlook as sales of its flagship blood disorder drug Soliris fall.

Avon Products — The cosmetics maker fell 8 cents a share short of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 1 cent per share. Revenue also missed estimates, as sales were lower in most of its global markets.

GNC Holdings — The nutritional supplements retailer earned an adjusted 7 cents per share for its latest quarter, well short of the 36 cent a share consensus estimate. Revenue also missed, and GNC announced it was suspending its quarterly dividend. The company noted, however, that its results do not yet reflect the recent overhaul of its business model.

Tempur Sealy — The mattress retailer came in 5 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.18 per share. Revenue also topped Street forecasts. The company said worldwide demand for its products is "solid."

Cisco Systems — The networking equipment maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of 57 cents per share, 1 cent a share above estimates. Revenue was essentially in line with forecasts. Cisco's results got a boost from strong sales of its security-related offerings.

CBS — CBS came in a penny a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.11 per share. Ad revenue dropped nearly 3 percent as the network broadcast fewer NFL games, though the number was aided by political spending.

TripAdvisor — TripAdvisor fell 15 cents a share shy of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 16 cents per share. The travel review website operator also saw revenue fall short of Street forecasts. TripAdvisor reported a drop in both subscription revenue and in display ad spending.

Applied Materials — Applied Materials posted adjusted quarterly profit of 67 cents per share, 1 cent a share above estimates. The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment's revenue was in line with forecasts. The company also made upbeat comments about the year ahead.

Kraft Heinz — Kraft Heinz beat analyst estimates by 3 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 91 cents per share. The food maker's revenue beat forecasts, as well. The producer of Heinz Ketchup and Oscar Mayer meats saw its bottom line benefit by lower input costs, among other factors.

Marriott — Marriott reported adjusted quarterly profit of 85 cents per share, 1 cent a share above estimates. The hotel operator's revenue also came in above forecasts. Revenue per available room was in line with estimates, as is Marriott's current-quarter guidance.

NetApp — NetApp came in 8 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 82 cents per share. Revenue was in line with forecasts. The data storage company gave strong current-quarter guidance, as well.

Molina Healthcare — Molina lost $1.54 per share for its latest quarter, compared to consensus estimates of a 75 cents per share of profit. The health insurer also saw revenue miss forecasts, as did its full-year 2017 outlook. Molina, which focuses on the Medicaid market, blamed challenges stemming from the Affordable Care Act.

McDonald's — The restaurant chain is the target of a complaint by a Chinese consultancy, which says the company's sale of its China-based business may hurt workers and consumers. The complaint comes from Hejun Vanguard Group, which was instrumental in winning antitrust disputes with both Coca-Cola and Apple.

Boeing — Boeing workers in South Carolina voted against union representation by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. Nearly three-quarters of workers voted against having the IAM represent them.

21st Century Fox — Fox is reportedly the target of a federal probe. The Wall Street Journal reports investigators are looking at whether the media company did not make sufficient disclosures to investors regarding the settlements of sexual harassment claims against former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.