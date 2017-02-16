When President Trump talked about the "mess" he inherited from President Obama, that was news but it was also similar to what we've seen from new presidents in the past. But his complaint about a particular Congressman refusing to meet with him because of political pressure was new. The Congressman in question is Maryland's Elijah Cummings who is a leader in the Congressional Black Caucus. At this point, we have no way of knowing all the real reasons why he hasn't yet met with the president. But this was yet another new way President Trump has come out fighting in a way his predecessors simply wouldn't. The presidents of the past would probably not even want to risk the embarrassment of admitting a meeting like that was killed. But President Trump is used to fighting and seems to genuinely like it. If he feels he's being snubbed, we cannot expect him to show any shame or restraint in complaining about it.

And, while Trump emphasized over and over again during the press conference that he is not racist, he is not anti-Semitic, he does really need to do that three-second rule and think before he speaks. In answering that question about why his meeting with Cummings didn't happen, he asked veteran African-American journalist April Ryan if she could help set up a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus. "Are they friends of yours?"

Buckle up, folks. President Trump is like a live tiger in a news conference. And he is now more emboldened than ever to return to his campaign combative persona. He's not afraid and he does not shame easily — even when he's sticking his foot in his mouth. And the days of the boring, information-starved, and filibuster-like presidential news conference are truly over.

Commentary by Jake Novak, CNBC.com senior columnist. Follow him on Twitter @jakejakeny.



