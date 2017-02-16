Falling natural gas prices would be even lower if not for a growing U.S. export market — both via pipeline to Mexico and through liquefied natural gas shipments around the world.

Warm winter weather has been hard on U.S. natural gas producers, who have watched prices do nothing but slide since the end of last year. Natural gas futures are down 22 percent since the beginning of the year, having run up in late 2016 on the expectation that winter heating demand would result in much more gas coming out of storage.

"I think a lot of the lack of winter has been priced in," said Gene McGillian, manager market research at Tradition Energy. On Thursday, natural gas futures for March fell about 2.4 percent to $2.85 per million Btus, after the latest weekly government data showed a draw down of 114 billion cubic feet, less than expected.

But on the plus side, the gas in storage in the U.S. was 2.4 trillion cubic last week, 303 bcf less than last year at this time. However, it's still 87 bcf — or about 3.5 percent — above the five-year average of 2,358 Bcf.

"The positive spin today is the growing exports, and there's a higher level of natural gas usage intensity," said John Kilduff of Again Capital. "They [utilities] really shifted away from coal in a big way ... that's showing up in the base load demand for natural gas, and thermal coal shipments are down."