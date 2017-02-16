New Apple TV with 4 times the resolution of hi-def could come this year, report says

CNBC reached out to Apple for comment, though the company is secretive about plans for future products.

The new device would come as Apple is losing market share to Amazon and Roku, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. The report reveals that Apple, like many media companies, has struggled to put together a bundle of live TV and channels that could appeal to viewers that already use over-the-top services like Hulu or Netflix.

Loup Ventures' Gene Munster was once a bullish Apple analyst, who for years predicted a revolutionary Apple TV set. Even Munster told Bloomberg that Apple needs to do TV right "or don't do it at all."

For more on the new Apple TV, see the article at Bloomberg.com.

Disclosure: Comcast, which owns CNBC parent NBCUniversal, is a co-owner of Hulu.