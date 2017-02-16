Trump plans executive orders aimed at shaking up EPA, climate change policy, reports say

President Donald Trump plans to introduce executive actions aimed at scaling back Obama-era climate change initiatives and shaking up the Environmental Protection Agency, reports say.

The president intends to sign the actions during a visit to the EPA headquarters for Scott Pruitt's swearing in as head of the agency, policy newsletter Inside EPA reported Tuesday, citing an administration source. The timing of the event has not been determined because the full Senate has not yet confirmed Pruitt.

The Hill reported on the Inside EPA report on Wednesday. The White House did not return CNBC's request for comment.

On Thursday, Reuters reported that staff at the EPA have been told that Trump is preparing a handful of executive orders to reshape the agency, to be signed once a new administrator is confirmed. The news service cited two sources who attended the meeting.

A senior EPA official who had been briefed by members of the Trump administration mentioned the executive orders at a meeting of staffers in the EPA's Office of General Counsel on Tuesday, but did not provide details about what the orders would say, said the sources, who asked not to be named.

Inside EPA's source did not share the contents of the planned executive actions, but told Inside EPA they would "suck the air out" of the room.