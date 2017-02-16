Trump says he will announce new secretary of Labor at press conference

[The stream is slated to start at 12:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]



President Donald Trump is slated to announce a new choice for secretary of Labor at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder withdrew his nomination Wednesday ahead of his confirmation hearing amid mounting bipartisan opposition. In a statement, Puzder did not specify why he dropped out but noted that he made the decision "after careful consideration and discussions with my family."

Trump will announce a replacement amid a slog to confirm his other Cabinet nominees. Puzder's withdrawal also comes as the White House deals with the aftermath of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's resignation.

Trump was reportedly considering:

