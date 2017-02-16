Trump says he will announce new secretary of Labor at press conference

[The stream is slated to start at 12:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
President Donald Trump is slated to announce a new choice for secretary of Labor at a press conference Thursday afternoon.
CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder withdrew his nomination Wednesday ahead of his confirmation hearing amid mounting bipartisan opposition. In a statement, Puzder did not specify why he dropped out but noted that he made the decision "after careful consideration and discussions with my family."
Trump will announce a replacement amid a slog to confirm his other Cabinet nominees. Puzder's withdrawal also comes as the White House deals with the aftermath of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's resignation.
Trump was reportedly considering:
- Peter Kirsanow, a Cleveland-based attorney who served on the National Labor Relations Board.
- R. Alexander Acosta, another NLRB veteran who served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and as a U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.
- Joseph Guzman, a a labor relations professor at Michigan State University.
- Catherine Templeton, who served as South Carolina's labor secretary and led its health department.