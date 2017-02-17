Aetna doubles dividend, announces share buyback

Aetna doubled its dividend and announced additional share repurchases Friday.

The announcement followed news earlier in the week the health insurance company will terminate its merger with Humana.

Earlier, shares had fallen 3.5 percent ahead of the dividend announcement before trade was halted. The stock resumed trade rising off of session lows, but was last seen about 3.4 percent lower.

The insurer doubled its quarterly cash dividend from the previous quarter to 50 cents a share per common stock, according to a release. Aetna also authorized up to an additional $4 billion in repurchase of its common stock, adding to the roughly $1.1 billion remaining under the company's existing share repurchase programs.

With Friday's decline, shares were up about 1 percent for 2017.