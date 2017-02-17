Amazon’s latest drone delivery idea involves parachuting parcels into your backyard

Amazon's idea for drone deliveries just keeps getting wackier.
The U.S. e-commerce giant was awarded a patent earlier this week for a system in which a package would be "forcefully" propelled from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and would be helped to land by tools including a parachute.
"The package delivery system can apply the force onto the package in a number of different ways. For example, pneumatic actuators, electromagnets, spring coils, and parachutes can generate the force that establishes the vertical descent path of the package," the filing from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said.