Avoid these red flags that can trigger a tax audit

Your chance of a tax audit is low. Only about 0.7 percent of tax returns receive an audit from the IRS.

Yet before you take your chances with some dodgy deduction, know this: That figure jumps to 9.5 percent if you make $1 million or more annually.

"The more money you have, the more of a chance you have of being audited," said Dave Du Val, chief consumer advocacy officer at TaxAudit.com, an audit defense company that handles more than 25,000 audits per year.

Whether you're a higher earner or someone in a lower tax bracket, you can take these steps to reduce your chances of getting on the IRS radar.