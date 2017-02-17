Brookdale Senior Living shares fall after report Blackstone is no longer interested

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living fell Friday after the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that private equity firm Blackstone is no longer going to make a move.

Instead, healthcare-facility owner Ventas is now in talks to acquire either part or all of Brookdale, the newspaper said Thursday afternoon, citing people familiar with the matter. The Journal had reported in January that Brookdale was in talks with Blackstone and other potential buyers.

Brookdale, Ventas and Blackstone did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

Shares of Brookdale fell 6 percent in afternoon trade, more than erasing gains for the week. The stock initially spiked after-hours Thursday before trading lower. Ventas shares were about 1 percent lower.

Brookdale 6-month performance

Source: FactSet

On Monday, Brookdale reported a net loss of $268.6 million for the fourth quarter, up more than 50 percent from the same quarter the prior year.

"We are operating in a difficult environment with intense supply pressure and a competitive labor market," Brookdale's chief executive officer, Andy Smith, said in the company's earnings release.

Shares of Brookdale are up more than 16 percent for the year so far, compared to the S&P 500's nearly 5 percent gain. Ventas shares are down 1 percent for 2017.