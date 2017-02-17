The White House could be set to announce Crossroads Media founder Michael Dubke as its Communications Director as soon as Friday, according to a CNN report citing multiple sources which could not be verified by CNBC.

Should Dubke be announced as the White House communications director, Press Secretary Sean Spicer would no longer be required to serve in both positions. Typically the roles of press secretary and communications director have been adopted by two staffers.



U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly had planned to hire the former transition spokesperson Jason Miller as White House communications director. However, Miller wanted to spend more time with his family instead.



Crossroads media describes itself as "the premier Republican media services firm" according to its website and claims Dubke has "a unique understanding of the relationship between political strategy and public policy development".



Crossroads Media were not immediately available to comment when contacted by CNBC on Friday.



Read CNN's full article here.