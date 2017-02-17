North Korea is a major threat to the country most people think is its friend: China

China should be more worried than the U.S. about this week's murder of Kim Jong Un's half brother Kim Jong Nam and a missile test, some analysts say.

"China must do something otherwise they no longer look like a serious power," said Bruce Bennett, senior defense analyst at research organization Rand Corp.

"These two particular cases" — the assassination and the launch — "look like they're really against Chinese interests," he said. "The U.S. needs to really sit down with China and say look, this was as much against you as it was against us."

Last weekend, North Korea test launched a missile from a region near its border with China called Panghyon, Reuters reported, citing South Korea's Office of the Joint Chief of Staff. The missile flew about 500 km (300 miles) into the Sea of Japan, the report said.

Potential range of missile from Panghyon, North Korea

