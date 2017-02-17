Shares of cosmetics manufacturer Nu Skin Enterprises fell Friday, a day after reporting sales and quarterly guidance that disappointed investors.

On Thursday, Nu Skin reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of 69 cents, which included a 10 cent tax charge but still missed consensus analyst estimates. The company's revenue of $531 million also missed expectations of $553 million.

Guidance for the first quarter also missed expectations. Nu Skin said earnings per share should come in at 47 to 51 cents, versus the 55 cent estimate, while the revenue range of $480 million to $500 million was at the low end of $500 million estimate.

Shares fell 12 percent Friday, clinging to a 1 percent gain for the year so far.

The beauty and nutritional care products maker said deferred revenue issues and product shortages in certain markets impacted its quarterly performance. Nu Skin also said it would name a new chief financial officer within a few weeks.