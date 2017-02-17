Read this now: Pruitt confirmed | Malaysian investigation | Pope on migrants

Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:

The Senate voted to confirm Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday. Two Democratic senators, Heidi Heitkamp and Joe Manchin, voted in favor of Pruitt's confirmation while GOP Senator Susan Collin voted against the move.



In Malaysia, police are re-enacting the alleged killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother who died at the Kuala Lumpur airport three days ago. North Korea has said that it will reject the post-mortem conducted by Malaysia and demanded the body be released immediately.



Elsewhere, authorities are shutting down a shrine in southwestern Pakistan as they investigate Thursday's suicide bombing that killed at least 75 people. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had targeted a Shiite gathering.



And finally, Pope Francis told a crowd of university students in Rome that the only way to overcome the fear of migrants is through integration. He also said it is important for migrants to learn the language, get a job and find a place to live in their new countries.