Samsung chief's arrest likely won't doom global brand. Here's why

The arrest of Samsung Group chief for his alleged role in a corruption scandal in South Korea is unlikely to impact the brand's global standing, analysts told CNBC on Friday.

Jay Y. Lee, the 48-year-old scion of the Lee family, was taken into custody at the Seoul Detention Centre and was being held in a single cell with a TV and desk, after waiting there overnight for the court's decision, Reuters reported.

Lee is a suspect in an ongoing investigation into an influence-peddling scandal, which led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye in parliament late last year.

Samsung and Lee have denied wrongdoing in the case.

In a statement after the arrest, a Samsung spokesperson said, "We will do our best to ensure that the truth is revealed in future court proceedings."

