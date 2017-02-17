Trying to understand the Greek crisis

Greece is making headlines again for being at another impasse with its European creditors and the International Monetary Fund.

Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said the deadlock is not likely to be broken when euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels on Monday and at the moment there's no clear timeline as to when that will happen. This raises uncertainty surrounding the implementation of the third Greek bailout program and fears that Athens may default on its debt, again.

CNBC takes a look at why they are at odds and what are the consequences for Greece and the wider euro area.