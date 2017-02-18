NATO backs 'firm and fair' U.S. defense spending demands

The secretary general of NATO has supported demands from the U.S. for European and Canadian members to increase their contribution towards the North Atlantic defense alliance.



Jens Stoltenberg told CNBC Saturday that the demands from the new Trump administration were "firm and fair" and come at a time when NATO is needed more than ever.

President Donald Trump has heavily criticized the NATO defense alliance and has signalled plans to withdraw unless European countries increase their defense spending to at least 2 percent of their gross domestic product, an agreement initially laid out by the 28 member states in 2014.

On Wednesday, U.S. defense secretary James Mattis reiterated that the U.S. would "moderate" support if these demands were not met.

"The message from secretary Mattis was very firm and fair because it is fair of the U.S. to ask for more defense spending across Europe and Canada," Stoltenberg told CNBC.

Stoltenberg said Europe and Canada were "moving in the right direction", with the alliance seeing a 4 percent increase in real spending in 2016.