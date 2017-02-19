Best outcome from Brussels meeting on Greece crisis? No breakdown in talks

As eurozone finance ministers head to Brussels on Monday in an attempt to break the standstill on Greece's debt crisis, the best outcome of the meeting would simply be an agreement to continue meeting, experts said.

Many observers have commented that breaking the deadlock during the Feb. 20 meeting is a long shot — a sentiment shared by Gabriel Stein, managing director for developed markets research at 4CAST-RGE.

"This is a complicated issue. There are strong feelings on all sides, there are politics involved and crucially, no decision is necessary until July and I think the best we can hope for is no breakdown in talks and an agreement to continue talking," Stein told CNBC's "Rundown."

Greece's debt crisis returned to the limelight after another impasse with its European creditors and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Creditors demanded further reforms but further austerity is a difficult sell in economically-ravaged Greece.

To complicate matters, the creditors said there will be no bailout deal unless the IMF participates. The IMF, however, has said it wants to see more debt relief and easier targets for Athens before committing — requests that do not appeal to the European creditors.