Amazon to hire 5,000 UK staff in 2017, boosting headcount by a quarter

Amazon will hire 5,000 full-time staff in the U.K. this year, the company said on Monday, following a number of similar pledges from other U.S. technology giants, in what is seen as another win for Britain following the Brexit vote.

The hiring spree will take the U.S. e-commerce titan's headcount in the U.K. to 24,000, a rise of more than a quarter from the previous 19,000 figure.

Roles will be created in Amazon's London head office as well as across other parts of the country where new staff will be working on key innovations including the company's voice assistant Alexa, drone delivery program Prime Air, streaming service Prime Video, and cloud computing.