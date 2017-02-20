Non, merci! Oxford University shuns plans for a French campus

Oxford University has refuted claims that it could soon break with its centuries-old tradition and launch its first overseas campus in a bid to hedge against Brexit pressures.

The British university, which is currently ranked number one in the world, told CNBC Monday that it had received several "constructive and helpful proposals" from colleagues since the Brexit vote, but added "we are not, however, pursuing the model of a campus overseas".

The response follows media reports over the weekend that the university was in talks with French officials about the prospect of creating a so-called 'Oxford-sur-Seine' in Paris.

The Universite of Paris Seine, a network of ten French universities, last week launched an open call for British universities to apply for a satellite office in the capital as part of its wider expansion plans.

It comes amid France's on-going charm offensive on Britain, aimed at luring business across the Channel following the U.K.'s vote to leave the EU.

The Universite of Paris Seine hopes to attract British higher education institutions with the promise of security of funding and EU research collaboration at a time when Britain stands to lose EU funding once it repeals its membership of the 28-country bloc.

It is estimated that British Universities currently receive about £1.2 billion ($1.5 billion) a year from the EU in research funding, as well as gaining access to international networks of researchers, according to research by Times Higher Education.