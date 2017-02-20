White House says H. R. McMaster will become new National Security Adviser

The White House announced Monday that Lieutenant General H. R. McMaster will become new National Security Adviser, replacing Michael Flynn, who was dismissed last week.

President Trump announced the pick at his Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago, saying McMaster is "a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience."

The White House also said retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who had been his acting adviser, will now serve as the National Security Council chief of staff.

The New York Times reported that President Trump interviewed four candidates on Sunday, McMaster being one of them.

The Times described McMaster as "a highly decorated Army officer," and "one of the military's leading intellectuals."

McMaster, 54, is a West Point graduate known as "H.R.," with a PhD in U.S. history from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was listed as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in 2014, partly because of his willingness to buck the system.