Asia set to open higher tracking gains from the US; dollar rebounds

Nikkei futures in Chicago traded at 19,460, while Osaka futures were at 19,440. The Nikkei 225 finished the Tuesday session at 19,381.44.

In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 traded near flat at 5,788.30, with shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia dropping 2.78 percent in early trade.

Australian vitamin maker Blackmores was down 7.4 percent after the company reported net profit in the six months to Dec. 31 fell 41 percent to 28.5 million Australian dollars ($21.9 million) versus A$75.8 million expected by analysts in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

BHP Billiton traded down 0.90 percent, after the Anglo Australian miner reported on Tuesday first-half net profit rose almost eight-fold to $3.24 billion from $412 million a year earlier, but still missed forecasts for $3.4 billion.

The session in Asia follows a positive day in the U.S. market as traders returned from a public holiday, with the S&P 500 climbing 0.6 percent.



"U.S. stock markets are currently a great example of the old trading adage that the trend is your friend," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.