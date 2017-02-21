Asia set to open higher tracking gains from the US; dollar rebounds

Futures pointed to a higher open for Asian markets on Wednesday, tracking U.S. gains, as investors await policy details from the Trump administration on tax reforms and deregulation.
Nikkei futures in Chicago traded at 19,460, while Osaka futures were at 19,440. The Nikkei 225 finished the Tuesday session at 19,381.44.
In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 traded near flat at 5,788.30, with shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia dropping 2.78 percent in early trade.
Australian vitamin maker Blackmores was down 7.4 percent after the company reported net profit in the six months to Dec. 31 fell 41 percent to 28.5 million Australian dollars ($21.9 million) versus A$75.8 million expected by analysts in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.
BHP Billiton traded down 0.90 percent, after the Anglo Australian miner reported on Tuesday first-half net profit rose almost eight-fold to $3.24 billion from $412 million a year earlier, but still missed forecasts for $3.4 billion.
The session in Asia follows a positive day in the U.S. market as traders returned from a public holiday, with the S&P 500 climbing 0.6 percent.
"U.S. stock markets are currently a great example of the old trading adage that the trend is your friend," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.
In the currency market, the dollar index rose 0.49 percent to 101.44 despite softer stateside data and a retreat in U.S. yields.
"With no major U.S. economic reports on the calendar this week, the main question before us is whether Wednesday's FOMC minutes will give the dollar the kick it needs to propel higher," said Kathy Lien, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management.
Meanwhile, the yen traded at 113.69 to the dollar, while the Australian dollar fetched $0.7671. The euro slipped to $1.0540 from previous week's levels above $1.060 amid growing political uncertainty in Europe.
Lien said investors are nervous about the anti-EU sentiment of political candidates in France and the Netherlands ahead of elections. "The fear is that Europe will become even more fractured in the coming years, as anti-EU, populist sentiment spreads across the region," she said.
Elsewhere, oil prices rose on Tuesday with Brent crude up 0.9 percent to $56.66. U.S. crude March contract climbed 1.2 percent to $54.06 before expiring, while the April contract gained 1 percent to $54.33.