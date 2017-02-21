Billionaire Elon Musk credits his success to these 8 books

On Sunday, Elon Musk's SpaceX made history, successfully completing the first commercial rocket launch from the NASA launch pad that also sent astronauts to the moon.

The win comes after multiple failures for the SpaceX and Tesla CEO, who wants to change the way people travel and send humans to Mars.

Since his childhood, books have played a crucial role in fueling Musk's ambitions. It's said that he read the entire Encyclopedia Britannica at age nine and would pore through science fiction novels for more than 10 hours a day.

When asked how he learned about rockets, Musk says, "I read books." His voracious reading habit was essential to launching his history-making career.



Here are eight books that shaped the revolutionary entrepreneur:

1. "Structures: Or Why Things Don't Fall Down" by J.E. Gordon

