Mondelez CEO on the global outlook for snacks on CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street'

Mondelez is launching Vea, the company's newest product since splitting from parent Kraft Foods, says CEO Irene Rosenfeld on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" earlier today.

Aimed squarely at millennials, the Vea brand will include crunch bars, world crisps and seed crackers. Vea will have no artificial ingredients, colors or flavors, no trans fats and will be Non-GMO Project Verified.

"Consumers around the world are interested in healthier products for a better lifestyle," says Rosenfeld. The new snacks are designed to capitalize on these trends, borrowing from flavors around the world.

Mondelez, which boasts a portfolio ranging from Nabisco Oreo to Trident gum, has its sights on the global field, both developing and acquiring companies to create innovation. "We bought a company in Vietnam which gives us access to moon cakes and a number of other popular snacks in that region," says Rosenfeld.

Her company is also bullish on emerging markets. "The reality is, I do believe the markets will recover. One of the reasons I like snacks is they are highly correlated with GDP. As the macro economies recover, it'll be good news for our growth."

Still, one of the biggest pitfalls facing Mondelez might come from a more local source. "As a global multinational company headquartered in the U.S.," says Rosenfeld, "regulations are very important to us. We're going to need to wait and see how the policies evolve. You can't take one piece of it."

"My hope is the [U.S.] president has indicated his desire to create a vibrant global economy. As a company that does business in 165 countries in the world, that's very important to us," she said.

Rosenfeld says Donald Trump's refusal to eat Oreos hasn't affected the company. "We have many Oreo fans and I'm delighted they're continuing to eat the products, regardless of what else is going on," Rosenfeld says.







