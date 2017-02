A Philadelphiatrain crash left four injured and several cars derailed on Tuesday morning, NBC10 in Philadelphia reports. The SEPTA trains were running on the Market-Frankford line in Upper Darby.

Police in Upper Darby are asking commuters to avoid the terminal. According to SEPTA, the trains were out of service when the crash occurred, reports NBC10.

Shuttle buses are being used to ferry passengers from 69th Street to 63rd Street.

