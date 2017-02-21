Scripps Networks shares climb after sales beat

Shares of Scripps Networks Interactive rose Tuesday, after the company reported a revenue beat for the fourth quarter.

The Tennessee-based owner of networks including HGTV and Food Network reported a more than 4 percent rise in year-over-year quarterly sales to $888.7 million, topping the consensus Thomson Reuters estimate of $879.1 million.

For the full year, operating revenues hit a record $3.4 billion, and consolidated ad revenues crossed $2 billion for the first time to a record $2.4 billion, Scripps said.

"We achieved record levels of revenue and significantly improved our earnings," Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Lowe said in a statement. "We increased ratings and engagement with audiences across our linear and digital platforms and expanded our international reach to new markets."

Scripps missed on earnings, though, reporting adjusted earnings of $1.02 per share, 4 cents less than Reuters' estimates and down from $1.35 a share in the fourth quarter of 2015.



The company said the earnings decline was driven by both "tax effects and non-cash write-down of an equity-method investment." Foreign currency transaction exchange losses, primarily due to a stronger U.S. dollar., also contributed to the earnings miss, Scripps said.