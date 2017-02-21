    ×

    The brands behind the scenes at the Oscars 2017

    Jimmy Kimmel will host, La La Land is likely to win big, and Justin Timberlake and John Legend will perform: these are the things that we know about this Sunday's 89th Academy Awards ceremony.

    But this isn't just a night for the stars to shine: the Oscars are also a huge opportunity for brands and their marketers. From who will wear what on the red carpet – designer brands work with stylists to dress and accessorize celebrities, even though one brand told CNBC it doesn't know until the night whether their label has been chosen – to which type of tequila gets drunk at the after parties, Brand Oscar is big business.

    Alicia Vikander wears a Louis Vuitton dress at the 88th Oscars, in 2016
    Matt Petit | Courtesy of AMPAS
    CNBC takes a look at some of their marketing efforts this year.

    The red carpet

    This year sees Swarovski not only provide crystals for the awards set at the Dolby Theatre, adorning it with thousands of gems, but also launching a collection of "ethical" fine jewelry for the red carpet.

    It has announced that actors Priyanka Bose (star of "Lion") and Emma Roberts, who appears in the forthcoming "Billionaire Boys Club" movie, will wear pieces from its Atelier Swarovski collection, according to an emailed statement. The brand will collaborate with Red Carpet Green Dress, an organization that runs a competition for designers to create dresses and tuxedos using "environmentally and socially responsible fabrics," according to its website.

    Stella Artois has worked with Marchesa on a dress to promote a partnership with Water.org
    Meanwhile, Stella Artois is also working on a red carpet outfit to promote its partnership with charity Water.org, according to an online statement. Model and presenter Olivia Culpo will wear the Marchesa-designed dress, featuring glass beads made from Stella chalices during E!'s "Countdown to the Red Carpet" show on Sunday. Stella is also running a three-part "Journey of a Dress" series on E! News' digital network.

    Brands behind the scenes

    Swarovski is also a key player inside the theater. Its crystals have adorned the stage set for 10 years, and the brand has worked with production designer Derek McLane for the past five. Last year's set featured more than 110,000 gems.

    The stage at the Dolby Theatre at the 2016 Oscars, using Swarovski crystals in a set designed by Derek McLane
    Scott Diussa | Courtesy of AMPAS
    Backstage, Rolex will be exclusive sponsor of the Oscar's green room for the second year running. Last year's featured a "combination of classic style and superlative quality that are the hallmarks of both the Oscars and Rolex," according to an online statement. However the watchmaker would not comment on the cost of its sponsorship, or how it measured the return on its investment when CNBC.com contacted it via email. Rolex has also set up a mentoring program for emerging artists.

    For those not lucky enough to attend the ceremony, Rolex is hosting parties in New York and London, with guests at London's Ham Yard hotel being treated to a midnight feast and espresso martinis, while those in New York will celebrate at the Rockefeller Plaza's 65th floor Rainbow Room.

    The TV ads

    Academy Awards broadcaster ABC has sold out of advertising slots during the ceremony, it confirmed to CNBC.com via email. Ad spots are said to cost as much as $2.5 million per 30-second spot, and brands including Adidas, Stella Artois, AT&T, GM, Hyatt, McDonald's, Samsung, Verizon and Walmart are set to advertise during the ceremony.

    Walmart is the only retail sponsor of the Oscars, and it has worked with Hollywood directors Antoine Fuqua ("Southpaw") and Marc Forster ("Monster's Ball") and "Superbad" creators Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg to produce one-minute films based on six items on a Walmart receipt: bananas, batteries, paper towels, a scooter, wrapping paper and a video baby monitor. A teaser ad is currently running on its YouTube channel, with the full films to be released during the ceremony.

    Its sponsorship is part of a multi-year partnership with the Academy, and a way for the brand to be involved in "cultural moments," according to chief marketing officer Tony Rogers. "This campaign is celebrating creativity and storytelling, something our customers do every day. A Walmart receipt tells a story as diverse as the customers who shop with us," he said in an emailed statement.

    Hyatt, meanwhile, will use its Oscars ad to kick off a global campaign, details of which are yet to be released, while Stella Artois will run its "Buy a Lady a Drink" ad with Matt Damon during the broadcast.

    The parties

    Elton John has held Oscars' parties for 25 years, raising funds for his AIDS Foundation. This year's "Viewing Party" guests will eat dinner prepared by Gordon Ramsay while they watch the awards via telecast. Sponsors include jeweler Bulgari and low-calorie beverage brand Neuro Drinks, while Chopin Vodka and Clase Azul Tequila will provide the hard stuff at the event at West Hollywood Park.

    Mixologist Charles Joly making a Hilhaven Lodge cocktail
    Over at the Governors Ball after-party, Diageo brands will feature, including Ciroc vodka, Johnnie Walker Scotch and Hilhaven Lodge whiskey, a brand created with Hollywood director Brett Ratner and named after his home that has previously played host to names such as Ingrid Bergman, Kim Novak and James Caan.

    Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of E! and CNBC.

