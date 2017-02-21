The bull that led an hours-long police chase in Queens has died

The bull that led police on a multi-hour chase through Queens after escaping from a local slaughterhouse died Tuesday, NBC New York reports.

NYPD officials confirmed to NBC New York died hours after his capture. The NBC affiliate reported that after tiring, the bull was apprehended in a backyard in Queens, where his legs were tied to keep him immobile. The bull was seen lying with over a dozen tranquilizer darts in his side.

NBC New York could not confirm the cause of death with city officials, but a spokeswoman for Animal Care Centers of NYC said the animal died in transport. This marks the third time in 14 months that a cow or bull has escaped in Queens.



