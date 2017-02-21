    ×

    Trading Nation

    The case for buying the biotech bounce

    Trading Nation: Big week for biotech
    Trading Nation: Big week for biotech   

    Two popular biotech exchange-traded funds have been on a tear lately, and some strategists see more upside ahead from both fundamental and technical perspectives.

    The iShares Nasdaq Biotech ETF (IBB) and the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) both just logged four consecutive weeks of gains. They have not posted such streaks since August 2016 and June 2016, respectively, at a time when biotech stocks were on a roller coaster, mired in political rhetoric in the heat of the campaign season.

    However much political uncertainty surrounds biotech names — with the fate of Affordable Care Act now left to President Donald Trump's administration and the Republican-controlled Congress, biotech is attractive at current levels, said Max Wolff, market strategist at 55 Capital.

    "I like the names. I think there's a sort of opportunity here," Wolff said Friday on CNBC's "Power Lunch."

    "There's unusual dislocation and tumult in the future of health care, who's going to pay for what — markets don't seem to care about that now. That gives us a little short-term pause," Wolff said.

    Longer term, however, he likes biotech given "the demographics of aging, the global market and it looks like this is an area that might be relatively less likely to be affected or slammed into by various Twitter policies or public politician-led discussions about drug prices."

    Biotech stocks, particularly the XBI, look attractive on a technical level to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer

    "I think you want to own the smaller to mid-cap stocks in the group, which are actually showing some more relative strength here," Wald said Friday on "Power Lunch," pointing to a chart of the XBI.

    In a chart of the XBI, it appears to be breaking above its six-month "consolidation," Wald noted, all above a rising 200-day moving average.

    "So for upside, we think XBI gets back to $80. That'll take the ETF more or less near where it started to break down back at peak levels around 2015, very strong setup here," he said.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    IBB
    ---
    SPDR SPBIO
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Latest Special Reports

    • Snapchat
      Snapchat IPO

      Full coverage on Snapchat's IPO, including in-depth roadshow coverage, expert analysis, and opening stock prices.

    • Watch investments
      Investor Toolkit

      Covering the full set of tools and strategies for long-term investors: How to take everyday market fluctuations in stride, and when to know it’s time to take action or protect against a major economic shifts.

    • ETF Strategist

      Trillions of dollars are invested in exchange-traded funds, and there's a place for them in every investor's portfolio.




    About Trading Nation

    • Trading Nation will offer enthusiast traders insights from a group of "Trader Coaches," a collection of expert CNBC Contributors who are well-versed in the daily challenges of trading. Each "Trader Coach" will have a different area of expertise, and will share their unique perspective on the markets, allowing new insights to emerge from this collaboration. Trading Nation is not simply about finding that next trade; it's a forum where enthusiast traders can hear and compare investing ideas in order to build confidence in their trading decisions.

    On-Air Video

    @TradingNation




    Host

    Brian Sullivan

    "Power Lunch" Co-Anchor

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...